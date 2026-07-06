Cameron M. Laney (2005 – 2026)

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Cameron M. Laney, 20, of Pioneer, passed away on July 5, 2026, surrounded by his family and friends at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on September 15, 2005, in Defiance, Ohio, Cameron was the beloved son of Johnny “Joey” J. Laney and Christina A. Roby.

Cameron attended Xperience Church in Defiance, Ohio. A 2024 graduate of North Central High School, Cameron participated in football and track.

Following graduation, he worked at A.R.T in Bryan for a couple of years and also spent time working at Houser farms in Pioneer during high school.

Cameron enjoyed being on the Lakes with his friends. He also enjoyed being in the outdoors and creating countless memories with those he loved.

He is survived by his father, Joey J. Laney of Pioneer; his mother, Christina A. Roby of Sherwood; his siblings, Sarah (Elijah) Shell of West Unity, Cayden M. Laney of Sherwood, Allison M. Zuver of Pioneer, and Kelci L. Downs of Montpelier; his grandparents, Jerry Laney of Hudson, Indiana, Calvin and Barb Roby of Kunkle, and Sherry (Junior) Wirth of Bryan; and nephew Stetson Shell.

Cameron was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patty Laney.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 2-8 p.m. at the North Central Junior High Gym in Pioneer. Please enter through the Northeast doors. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the North Central Junior High Gym, with Pastor Rod Rodriguez officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Central Athletic Boosters.

Though Cameron’s life was far too short, his kind heart, love for the outdoors, dedication to his friends and family, and unforgettable smile will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Homes, 204 E. Main St., Montpelier, Ohio 43543.