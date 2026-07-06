Truman V. Hester (1939 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Backyard & Card Games)

Truman Valentine Hester, age 87, of Lyons, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Fulton Manor. He was born on February 22, 1939, in Conway, Missouri, to Willie and Alta (Dame) Hester.

Truman was a 1957 graduate of Lyons High School. Following high school, he began working for Medusa Cement Company, which became S.M.E., and he later retired after 40 years of service from Barrett Paving Materials, Inc.

He married his high school sweetheart, Janet (Miller) Hester, on April 4, 1959, and they were married 35 wonderful years, raising their four children until her passing in 1994.

Finding love again, Truman married Beverly (Faber) Hester on June 29, 1996. They shared 30 years together, blending their families and adding Beverly’s children as their own.

When his children were younger, he was dedicated to their school events and upbringing. He also volunteered his time by coaching baseball. Throughout his life, Truman was a talented golfer whose passion for the game never faded.

During retirement he enjoyed spending 25 years wintering in Florida. When Truman wasn’t wintering in Florida, he took great pride in attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting and school events.

Truman enjoyed life to its fullest and was “slightly” competitive in backyard and card games. In his downtime, he liked to watch golf on TV along with other sports and his Fox News. His family will remember him for his unwavering love and support that he provided to them and his humble personality that often delivered some zingers.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Beverly Hester; children, Cindy (Joe) Henson, Connie Hester (Mark Bischoff), Sondra (Robert) Zimmerman and Chris (Kelley) Hester; and grandchildren, Terri Jo (Tyler) Hamilton, Zack Hester (Maggie Stroh), Noah Hester (Aivary Hutzler), Ethan Zimmerman and Dylan Zimmerman. Truman then had pride and joy with the addition of two great-grandchildren, Tegan and Jade Hamilton. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn (Don) Little; Beverly’s children, Mike (Tawny) Fabor and Teresa Bebee; grandchildren, Chad (Carah) Fabor, Nicole Curtis, Dana Gosch, Monique (Tom) Loope and Jacquelyn Montague; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, Ohio, with his funeral service at 11 a.m. in the church, Pastor Dan Martin officiating and a meal to follow. Burial will follow the luncheon at 1:30 p.m. in Winameg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

For those wishing to leave a comforting message for Truman’s family, please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.” Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hester family.