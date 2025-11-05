Museum Of Fulton County To Host Antebellum Christmas Tea

PRESS RELEASE – To kick off the holiday season, a traditional Christmas Tea will be held on Saturday, November 29 in the beautifully decorated lobby of the Museum of Fulton County.

Registered guests are invited to gather with friends at noon to enjoy tea, tasty treats, Christmas music, and exciting Civil War spy stories!

A limited number of tickets are available for this traditional English Afternoon Tea featuring English scones, finger sandwiches, and fabulous desserts.

Set in the Civil War era, guests are encouraged to join in the fun by dressing in period clothing (not required).

Musicians will fill the air with holiday carols, and a historical program will share stories of Elizabeth Van Lew, a spy who helped prisoners escape from the Libby Prison during the Civil War.

“We’re excited to be hosting a traditional holiday tea at the museum to celebrate the Christmas season,” shared John Swearingen, Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“As guests enjoy the delectable treats and teas, they will hear Civil War era spy stories and fantastic holiday music. Guests are also welcome to visit the museum to learn even more Civil War history while exploring the new Born in Turmoil exhibit!”

Reservations and prepayment are necessary since seating is limited for this special event at the museum. Tickets are $30 and include admission to the history museum.

Tickets are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922. The Antebellum Christmas Tea tickets are non-refundable.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about special events, shopping, membership, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.