St. Mary Catholic School (Edgerton) Students Visit NLG Ministries

PRESS RELEASE – On Friday, October 31, the last day of Red Ribbon Week, the 4th, 5th, & 6th grade students of St. Mary Catholic School in Edgerton, along with their teachers, visited the office of Never Let Go Ministries to hear the NLG presentation. They learned about choices in life, and how their choices affect others.

Red Ribbon Week is a national drug awareness campaign in memory of Kiki Camarena, a special agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who was brutally tortured and murdered in 1985 because he was close to exposing the top leaders of a multibillion-dollar drug pipeline.

Every year, from October 23~October 31, our nation remembers the work and sacrifice of Kiki, and students are educated on the dangers of drugs, and are asked to sign a pledge to remain drug free. Kiki was only 37 when he was murdered, and left behind a wife and two children.

Mary Juarez, founder of Never Let Go, presented her first talk at St. Mary School to the 4th, 5th, & 6th grade students just six months after losing her son, Marjoe Gineman, to a drug overdose in 2010. Her and her husband, Victor, have continued to share Marjoe’s story hundreds of times since that first talk.

Every student chose either a NLG t-shirt, NLG blanket, NLG drawstring bag, or a “Jesus Calling devotionals for kids” as their gift from NLG, along with a bag filled with many items, including a pledge card to remain drug free, along with several Red Ribbon items. NLG prays that all the students will remember to make good choices in life.

Pictured are the students, along with Victor and Mary Juarez, Melody Gineman, and teachers Mrs. Karen Adkins, Mrs. Hug, and Mr. Michael.