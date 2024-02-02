Museum Of Fulton County To Host Valentine’s Day Tea On February 17th

(PRESS RELEASE) Wauseon, OH – A traditional Valentine’s Day Tea will be held on Saturday, February 17 at the History Manor in Wauseon.

Registered guests are invited to gather with friends to enjoy tea, tasty treats, and romantic stories from days-gone-by during this afternoon event.

Presented by the Museum of Fulton County, the Valentine’s Day Tea offers guests an opportunity to enjoy fine teas, homemade scones, luncheon sandwiches, and delicious desserts in a delightful, vintage setting.

“As our guests enjoy the delectable treats and teas, we will be sharing romantic stories from the past,” shared John Swearingen, Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“Our guests are sure to be enamored by tales of soldiers returning from war, long-distance romances, and train station reunions.”

Guests can register to attend the Valentine’s Day Tea at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. on February 17. Reservations and prepayment are required since seating is limited for this special event at the History Manor located at 229 Monroe St. in Wauseon.

Tickets are $20 ($18 for museum members), and are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922. Valentine’s Day Tea tickets are non-refundable.

To celebrate the opening of the new All Aboard! Train Exhibit at the Museum of Fulton County, many other train-themed events have been planned throughout 2024. Upcoming events include Murder at the Museum – Mystery on the 20th Century Limited, Dining on the 20th Century Limited, and a Mother’s Day Tea.

Additional event information can be found online at museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events Event tickets are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. To learn more about special events, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.