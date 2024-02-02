Judith Litchfield (1946 – 2024)

(Archbold Resident, Retired From Fulton Tubing)

Judith Litchfield, a resident of Archbold, Ohio, passed away at Defiance In Patient Hospice on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after an extended battle with COPD. She was 77 years old.

She was born in Amherst, Ohio, on September 22, 1946, the daughter of Nelson L. and Margaret A. Pikey. She grew up in Amherst, where she graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in 1965. She retired from Fulton Tubing after many years of service.

Judie is survived by her daughter Tracie (Ben) Holman of Defiance, Ohio, and her sister Diane (Dale) Starbuck of Amherst, Ohio, and her twin sister Joyce (Ron) Bodkin of Ormond Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Amy (Shawn) Kline, Kimberly (Ron) Burgess and Scott (Schanna) Bodkin. Additionally, she is survived by her step-granddaughter and caretaker Kristine (Louie) Albright, her stepdaughter Melissa (Steven) Chase, and her step grandsons Travis (Jamie) Faust, Trevor (Priscilla) Faust, Marcus Asbury, Collin Chase and 11 step great-grandchildren and one more on the way. She is also survived by a great extended family of cousins. She will be missed by her dog, Fran.

Judie was preceded in death by her former husband Thomas Zbinden, Sr., her husbands, Jack Gallant and Michael Litchfield, her son Thomas Zbinden, Jr., her parents, and her stepdaughters DeAnna Parcher and Sandy Faust and a great grandson, Trenton.

Interment will take place at a later date in the spring at Toledo Memorial Park in Toledo, Ohio.

Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, is serving Judie’s family. The obituary for Judie was lovingly prepared by her family.