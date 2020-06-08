Museum Of Fulton County To Resume Operations June 10, 2020

Wauseon, OH – The Fulton County Historical Society’s Board of Directors announced today that pursuant to Governor DeWine’s orders the Museum of Fulton County will resume operations on Wednesday June 10, 2020. The health of all our guests is important to us and new policies are in place to ensure the well-being of all who visit.

Face masks are required and groups will be limited to 10 people while maintaining social distancing. All public areas will under-go deep cleaning daily. While the Museum of Fulton County re-opens its doors, many special events and group tours have been cancelled. For the most up-to-date information please visit our website museumoffultoncounty.org, facebook page, or call 419-337-7922.

With the re-opening of the Museum we will also be premiering our newest exhibit County Quilting Bees: Stitching Together Communities Since 1850 which features over 2 dozen quilts made in Fulton County over more than 100 years. Drafting a Declaration: The Marjorie Whiteman Story, an exhibit exploring the work of State Department lawyer, friend of Eleanor Roosevelt, and Wauseon H.S. graduate, Marjorie Whiteman will continue to be on exhibit until December. We are excited to resume operations and to once again share with visitors the many stories of our shared past.

The Museum of Fulton County features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events. It is located at 8848 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds Exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike.

Admission is $8 Adults 16 and up, $7 Seniors, $3 for Children ages 6-15, Members and Children under 6 are Free. Use of the Spiess Research room is free of charge.

–PRESS RELEASE