Autumn Lucas (1979-2020)

Autumn Marie Lucas, age 40, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after an ongoing illness. Autumn enjoyed camping, music and spending time with her children. She was a candy cane cook at Spangler Candy Company.

Autumn was born on September 19, 1979, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Timothy W. and Cheryl L. (Taylor) Brenneman. She married Josh Lucas on March 23, 2003, in Stryker, and he survives.

Autumn is also survived by her children, Navin Brenneman, Calla Lucas and Tavis Lucas, all of Bryan; one brother, Chris (Summer) Musser, of Bryan; one sister, Nichole Alvarado, of North Dakota; and one niece, Alayna Brenneman, of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. They ask that masks be used to prevent spreading the virus, keeping distanced and they ask that anyone showing any symptoms of infection to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation for Autumn will be in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, from 4:00 P.M. -8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 12, 2020. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family.