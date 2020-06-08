Margaret Shook (1923-2020)

Margaret Ellen Shook, age 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her daughter’s home in New Haven, Indiana. Margaret was a secretary for Maneval Services and Bryan City Schools retiring in 1988.

She was a lifelong member of Faith United Methodist Church where she was active in the Church Women United and knitting for her family and Red Bird Missions. Her baked cookies were well known and sought after.

Margaret was born on January 22, 1923 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Howard S. and Pearl M. (Jones) Maneval. She married Rex W. Shook on September 29, 1944, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 1994.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Margo (John) Morgan, of New Haven, Indiana; grandchildren, Natalie (Kevin) Frampton and Nathan (Jocelyn) Shook, both of Chicago and Jennifer (Tim) Pliett, of New Haven and great-grand children, Aubrianna, Hunter, Parker and Brandon Shook, Connor, Julia and Lauren Frampton and Rex and Emma Pliett. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Stephen Shook and sisters, Ruth Sharrock, Catherine Fifer and Frances Green.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. They ask that masks be used to prevent spreading the virus, keeping distanced and they ask that anyone showing any symptoms of infection to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation for Margaret will be in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, from 11:00 A.M. -1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Ted Mathis officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Bryan Area Foundation Rex & Stephen Shook Memorial Fund or Faith United Methodist Church.