Myrtle Ruffer (1928 – 2023)

(Longtime Resident Of Rural Stryker)

Myrtle Marie Ruffer, 94, of Stryker passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inpatient Care Center near Defiance on Friday June 23, 2023.

Mert lived most of her adult life on the family farm south of Stryker and for the past 8 years at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born on July 13, 1928 to Ernest and Mandy (Farris) Schackow in Paulding County Ohio. She graduated from Defiance High School in 1946.

On July 30, 1949, she married Eugene J. Ruffer, who preceded her in death on August 9, 1997.

Mert was a member of the Evansport Methodist Church and many clubs and organizations throughout her life.

She loved spending time with her family, gardening, cooking, playing cards and was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by sons, Randy (Nancy) of Archbold, Ed (Julie), Ken (Rita) and John (Tracy) of Stryker and daughters, Susan (Ben) Buehrer and Robin Brenneman of Stryker. She leaves behind grandchildren: Corey (Honour) Ruffer, Kylie (Cory) Rufenacht , Joel (Heather) Ruffer, Rebekah (Jacob) Graber, Kelly (Tom) Short, Jamie (Tyler) Woolace, Lindsi (Justin) Rufenacht, Gabe (Emily) Ruffer, Mandy Boetz, Megan (Bryan) Daniels, Molly (Craig) Kidston, Brittney Beck, Dakota Brenneman, Amy (Jeremy) Wendt, Teresa Hancock, Pat (Morgan) Ruffer, Lacy Ruffer, Blake (Sarah) Ruffer, Kyle (Gabi) Ruffer and Chad Ruffer, 44 great grandchildren, sister Justine Sprow of Defiance and sisters-in-law, Ruth Schackow of Defiance, Joyce (Ruffer) Smith of Bryan and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Engelmann, Ruth Bowers and Virginia Clyburn, and brothers Morton, Raymond, Ernest (Butch), August and Robert.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 27, 2023 from 2:00 PM to7:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Stryker, with the funeral service on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Nico Kinner officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Evansport Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Ruffer Family.

Memorials are suggested to Evansport United Methodist Church, CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice or the family choice.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Marie Ruffer, please visit our floral store.