NAMI 6th Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser To Be Held On October 21st In Bryan

PLANNING COMMITTEE … NAMI Four County is gearing up for its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at the Buffalo Road Reception Hall (also known as the Bryan Knights of Columbus Hall), 1216 Buffalo Rd., Bryan. Planning committee members include the following NAMI members (from left): Pastor Ann Wasson, First Presbyterian Church, Defiance and NAMI board member; Katie Rakes, president of the NAMI Four County board of directors; Rob Spengler with Spangler Candy and committee chairperson; and Gary Arnos, dinner coordinator. For more information about NAMI Four County, please visit its website, www.namifourcounty.org.

After canceling last year’s fundraiser due to COVID, NAMI Four County will hold its sixth annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 21 at the Buffalo Road Reception Hall (Knights of Columbus) at 1216 Buffalo Road, Bryan.

A freewill offering will be accepted for the dinner, which includes spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, a variety of beverages and dessert. It will be served as both dine-in and carry-out.

Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, Breininger and Rakes, the original presenting sponsor, returns with two other presenting sponsors for this year’s dinner: Spangler Candy and the Bryan Area Foundation.

Gold sponsors include the F & M Bank and Premier Bank. Silver sponsor: Averile Lehmam; and bronze sponsors: Defiance Dental Group, Ken’s Furniture, and Batt and Stevens Body Shop.

Raffles, including a 50/50 drawing, will be conducted throughout the evening with the winners, who do not need to be present, announced at the end.

All proceeds from the fundraiser support NAMI Four County’s free family and community mental health education classes and trainings as well as support groups for both persons with a mental illness their friends and family members. The donations also support various mental health community awareness campaigns and activities.

For more information about NAMI Four County, its programs, support groups and community awareness efforts, visit its website: www.namifourcounty.org. All of NAMI’s monthly meetings, classes, trainings and support groups are free and open to the public.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest advocacy organization for family and friends who have a loved one with a mental illness.

It is registered as an Ohio non-profit, public charity and is recognized under the Internal Revenue Code as a 501(c)(3) organization.