Two Williams County Special Olympic Athletes Honored As Athletes Of The Year

The American Legion Department of Ohio had their Mid-Winter Conference Awards banquet at the Marriott Columbus Northwest on January 20, 2024.

This banquet was The Ohio American Legion Family “Of the Year” Awards Banquet. Fellow American Legion members gathered to honor members in the community that have shown excellence in their community.

Alex Miller and Daniel Bell were presented with the Special Olympics Athlete of the Year Award. They are both multi-sport athletes. Alex participates in bowling, track, softball, flag football and his favorite sport basketball.

When he is not on the basketball court playing, he can be found cheering on the other Williams County teams. Alex works full time at Tru Fast, a factory in Bryan, as a custodian. Alex is a member of the advocacy group and was the former president.

In Alex’s free time he likes to joke around with his friends while they are hanging out. He likes to work out and can be found at the local high school track running or at the YMCA.

He likes to watch scary movies and shows. Alex likes to watch sports with his family. His favorite teams are the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Guardians and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also roots for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Alex attended Dream Ride in Connecticut and will be attending Dream Ride Australia in March. He has completed training to become a Special Olympics Athlete Leader.

Dan participates in bowling, basketball, track, and softball. Dan can be found cheering on his fellow athletes and giving them encouraging pep talks.

Dan works part-time at the Bryan Rehabilitation Center in Bryan as a housekeeper. Dan is the president of the advocacy group. He is always coming up with ideas for them to help in the community.

In Dan’s free time he likes to hang out with his girlfriend, Kristin. He also likes to hang out with his friends, hiking, camping, watching WWE and do crafting for his Facebook store.

Dan’s favorite sports teams are the Dallas Cowboys, Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Chicago Bulls. Dan attended Dream Ride in Connecticut. He has also completed training to become a Special Olympics Athlete Leader.

Their acceptance speeches can be found on the Special Olympics of Williams County Facebook page.