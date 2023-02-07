Nancy Caywood (1941-2023)

Nancy Caywood 81, Rochester, Indiana, passed away at 6:43 A.M. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on September 20, 1941 in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence and Beatrice (Shupp) March.

On April 26, 1974, Nancy married Robert Caywood in a beautiful setting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For over forty- eight years, Nancy and Bob shared and built a wonderful life together.

Together they owned Bob Caywood and Associates Real Estate office in Rochester, Indiana, before retiring to Sebring, Florida.

After enjoying over twenty years of fun, friends, family and neighborhood fish fries in Sebring, Bob and Nancy returned to Rochester in 2005.

Nancy’s greatest joy in life was her husband, and she displayed that love with her sweet disposition, her delicious cooking, and by providing a lovely home for them to share with friends and family.

Nancy was loved by everyone who met her, she touched many lives with her unselfish and giving ways, often cooking “a little extra” dinner or dessert to share with others.

She is sorely missed and will live forever in the hearts of family and friends. She had also been a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Elk’s Club and Moose Lodge.

Survivors include her husband, Robert D. “Bob” Caywood, Rochester, Indiana, step-daughters, Debbie (Richie) Magan, Florida, Tammie Caywood, Rochester, Indiana, daughter-in-law, Vicki Caywood, Arizona, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, Linda Smith, Bryan, Ohio, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Caywood, brothers, Jack March, Thomas March, James March and Richard March, sisters, Barbara Rupp and Mary Rupp, and step-daughter, Vickie Parsons.

Private interment took place at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rochester, Indiana. Arrangements by Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com