Kay Wolf (1942-2023)

Kay Ellen (Wisman) Wolf, 80, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

She was born on March 25, 1942, in Montpelier to Lloyd and Ruth (Waterston) Wisman. Kay was a graduate of Montpelier High School.

Kay worked for CHWC as a unit secretary in both the Montpelier and Bryan locations before retiring from the Williams County Health Department where she was the Home Health scheduling secretary.

Kay was a lifelong resident of Montpelier, OH. She was a former long-time member of Bridgewater Community Church in Montpelier.

In Kay’s early years she loved to cook and garden and was incredibly proud of her roses.

Kay made so many dear friends over the years because of her sweet and loving nature. She was so very proud of all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Often saying “There is so many, I just can’t keep track.” Kay will be dearly missed by her boys who meant the world to her.

Kay is survived by her four sons, Robert (Kate) McKelvey of West Unity, Monte (Marie) McKelvey of Bryan, Roy (Hope) McKelvey of Montpelier and Kyle (Shanna) McKelvey of Merry Lake, MI; 11 grandchildren, Heidi (Dustin) Crider, Alan (Katie) McKelvey, Corey (Faith) McKelvey, Erika McKelvey (Evan), Shelby McKelvey (Levi), Lyle McKelvey (Kelsey), MyKenzie Fast (Seth), Logan McKelvey (Ashley), Landri McKelvey (Tanner), Nathan McKelvey and Cassie (Logan) Dye; five step grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; six step great granchildren; brother, Larry Wisman of California; niece, Denise Rogers of Lavonia, MI; nephew, Scott (Natalie) Wisman of California; former husband, Gary Wolf and his daughter, Kim (Jim) Fulton; best friend and roommate, Betty Julaine Ely; and beloved dog, Ginger.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Kaye Wisman.

Services for Kay will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Bridgewater Community Church or CHP Hospice.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethomponfuneralhome.com.