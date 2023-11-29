Nancy Flores (1953 – 2023)

(Lifelong Resident Of Swanton)

Nancy L. (Hite) Flores, age 70, a lifelong resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away in her home, Sunday, November 26, 2023.

She was born July 21, 1953 to Donald and Donna (Long) Hite, in the very same house where she resided for her entire life.

Nancy was a 1972 graduate of Swanton High School, and married the love of her life, Willie P. Flores. Willie preceded her in death on February 17, 2021.

Nancy was a dedicated homemaker whose love for her family and her husband knew no bounds. Known for her warm and inviting quiet nature, she cherished the time spent with family at reunions and enjoyed engaging in long conversations with them over the phone.

One of Nancy’s greatest passions was watching television. Her television set was always on, playing classic reruns of beloved shows such as Andy Griffith and Leave it to Beaver.

She found comfort and joy in these timeless series. Among Nancy’s favorite movies was Beetle Juice, which she would watch repeatedly with great enthusiasm.

In addition to her love for television and movies, Nancy had a few hobbies that brought her much happiness.

She delighted in trips around town seeking out good bargains at garage sales and thrift stores. The thrill of finding hidden treasures brought a sense of excitement to her life.

Nancy also enjoyed playing cards, engaging in friendly competition with loved ones, while at the same time, enjoying their company.

A proud homeowner, Nancy took immense pride in keeping up with the appearance of her yard. Planting vibrant flowers and meticulously mowing the lawn with her riding mower brought her a deep sense of satisfaction.

Nancy’s warm and loving presence will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

She is survived by her sister, Jeanie (Marvin) Barnes; niece, Tammy VanDenBos; great nieces, Lindsey VanDenBos, Kaitlyn Kreigh, and Elizabeth VanDenBos; sister-in-law, Robin Flores, and close family friend, Judy Shirkey. Besides her husband of 49 years, Willie, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville, Ohio on Tuesday, December 5th at 11:00 in the Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To send flowers to the family in memory of Nancy L. (Hite) Flores, please visit our flower store.