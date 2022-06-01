Nancy Hill (1941-2022)

Nancy G. (Jenkins) Hill, age 81, of Wauseon, passed away on May 31, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Toledo. Nancy was a homemaker and worked as a meat wrapper at Food Town.

Nancy was born on January 11, 1941, in Morganfield, KY, to the late Walter and Klea (Tudor) Jenkins. She later graduated from High School.

On December 10, 1960, Nancy married Bernard E. Hill, who preceded her in death.

Nancy loved bingo, and she was a devoted member of St. Caspar Catholic Church of Wauseon. Nancy was known to care for all.

Surviving Nancy is her daughter, Deanna Walter of Wauseon; son, Joe (Loretta) Hill of Wauseon; grandchildren, Kregg Walter, Josh (Erika) Walter, Tasha Cook, and Jasmine Cook; brother, Steve (Marlene) Jenkins; and sister-in-laws, Peggy and Rita Jenkins.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents; brothers, Tommy Jenkins, John Jenkins, W.D. Jenkins, and Randy Jenkins; and sister, Ann Green.

Visitation for Nancy will take place on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 10am to 1pm at the St. Caspar Catholic Church. A funeral mass will follow visitation at 1pm at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Father Todd Dominique will officiate. A luncheon will follow the funeral mass in the St. Caspar Parish Life Center. Private burial services will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park in Perrysburg.

The family asks that no flowers are given, and instead, ask that memorial contributions be given to the American Cancer Society or St. Caspar Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Hill family.