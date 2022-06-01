Dawn “Hitt” Wyse (1950-2022)

Dawn Renee “Hitt” Wyse of Archbold, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 71 years on May 29, 2022.

Dawn was born on June 9, 1950 in to Gertrude (Seiler) Hitt and Otis “Bud” Hitt.

She graduated from Archbold High School in 1968. She began working at her parents business “Hit Trophy”, and eventually took over the family business with her husband.

Dawn married Tom Wyse January 1, 1971. Dawn and Tom had two beautiful children Abe and Tiffany.

At the age of 22 Dawn was diagnosed with a form of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. In spite of her illness Dawn continued to work, raise a family, travel with the “Gospel Hits” and be a part of her church.

In spite of the doctor’s prognosis she lived an additional 40 years, which many considered a God’s miracle.

Later on in life, Dawn’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. When they came to visit, she would shine the most with her kindest heart and softest soul.

Surviving is her husband Tom Wyse of Archbold, two children: Abe {Angela) Wyse of rural Defiance and Tiffany {Ryan) Heller of Bryan. Four grandchildren: Mila and Silas Wyse, Kyle and Karter Heller. She is also survived by two sisters, Penny Hitt of Defiance and Candy Hutchins of Washington, PA and many nieces, nephews and too many friends to count.

Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, a son Frankie J. Wyse, brother-in-laws Phil Wyse and Alan Hutchins.

Visitation for Dawn will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Archbold Evangelical Church. A Celebration of Dawn’s Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, also at the church, with Roger Andrews, officiating. Interment will be in the Lockport Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Archbold Evangelical Church or to the Gideon’s International.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.