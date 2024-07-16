Nancy “Nan” Hillard (1929 – 2024)

News Article Views: 583

(Montpelier High School Graduate)

Nancy “Nan” A. Hillard, 94 of Montpelier passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and was welcomed by the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

She was born on July 29, 1929 in Montpelier to John C. and Pauline (Birmingham) Rundell. Nan graduated from Montpelier High School and then went on to get her Licensed Practical Nursing degree.

Nan found her greatest joy in the enduring love she shared with her beloved husband Dudley Hillard, who passed on January 3, 2024.

They were united in marriage on August 4, 1950 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier and they were able to celebrate 73 years of marriage together. Their commitment to each other was a beacon of inspiration.

She was a proud and devoted nurse; known for the care and compassion she gave to every person she met or knew. Nan worked at Williams County General Hospital and for Dr. Robert Dilworth’s office, both in Montpelier.

She was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church for over 82 years, serving in many capacities. Nan’s remarkable faith guided her through life’s adventures and to help her serve the community of Montpelier.

She had the kindest soul and never knew a stranger. Her greatest pride and joy was her family. Nan was always up for an adventure and loved to travel with her husband and children.

She was always up for a good game of spoons with her grandchildren. Nan’s love, kindness and compassion will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Nan is survived by her loving children, Cynthia (Anver) Suleiman, Connie (Greg) Shoup, Stacie (Chuck) Moore and Steve Hillard; eight grandchildren, Shane (Marianne) Hillard, Kyle (Melody) Hillard, Travis (Sarah) Shoup, Brandon (Erika) Shoup, Anny (Tim) Gardner, Ashley (John) Waterston, Alysia (Seth) Miller and Briton (Brooke) Moore; 17 great-grandchildren and sister Connie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A time to receive friends will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024 from 10:30 – 11:00 am at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church at 402 Broad Street, in Montpelier. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 am at the church with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. The interment of Nancy and Dudley will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions can be made in Nan’s memory to St. Paul’s Methodist Church.