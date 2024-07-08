Dennis Leslie (1937 – 2024)

Dennis N. Leslie, age 86, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 7, 2024 at The Laurels of Defiance.

Dennis was a truck driver for many years and served as a Constable in Camden, Michigan in the 1960-1970s.

He was a member of the Masons, enjoyed singing karaoke, shooting trap, fishing, tinkering with motors and playing golf.

Dennis N. Leslie was born August 15, 1937 in Stryker, Ohio, the son of Alden B. and Eloise F. (Collins) Leslie.

He was a graduate of Montpelier High School. Dennis married Tanya D. Hawley in West Unity on March 6, 1998 and she preceded him in death on July 13, 2013.

Dennis is survived by his children, Vicki (Tim) Westfall, of Montgomery, Michigan, Monica Sumner, of Montpelier, Joel Leslie, of Mark Center and Gina (Eve) Harper, of Defiance; stepchildren, Chad Reger and Jodi (Dave) Blom, both of Montpelier; four grandchildren, Corey, Tim Jr., Darren and Brienne; eight great-grandchildren and sisters, Kathy Brannan, of Bryan, Ruth (Randy) Nester, of Edon, Barbara (Rodney) Eckley, of Pioneer, Elaine (Ron) Hake, of Edon and Rebecca (Mike) Moore, of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Alden (Violet) Leslie; mother, Eloise Leslie; wife, Tanya Leslie; grandson, Quentin Westfall; brother, Stephen Leslie and son-in-law, Greg Sumner.

Visitation for Dennis will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at Noon with Pastor Eric Dailey officiating. Private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon, Michigan.

Memorials in honor of Dennis may be made to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.