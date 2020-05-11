National Hospital Week May 10-16 Is An Opportunity To Say Thank You

NAPOLEON, OHIO – A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal, it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to welcoming new life into the world, hospitals are central to a healthy and optimistic community.

During National Hospital Week, May 10-16, Henry County Hospital would like to honor the hundreds of volunteers and staff who work together 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to deliver people-centered care to Northwest Ohio.

“National Hospital Week is about celebrating the people who work hard to bring excellent healthcare to our community,” said Kim Bordenkircher, Chief Executive Officer at Henry County Hospital. “We are extremely grateful of each member of our staff, and recognize the important role they play in making patients feel comfortable and confident in the care they receive.”

The nation’s largest health care event, National Hospital Week dates back to 1921 when it was suggested by a magazine editor who hoped a community-wide celebration would alleviate public fears about hospitals. The celebration, launched in Chicago, succeeded in promoting trust and goodwill among members of the public and eventually spread to facilities across the country.

This year, National Hospital Week is being celebrated in conjunction with National Nurses Month in May. “These celebrations are a great way to say thank you to the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers who have made a difference in the lives of families and the communities we serve,” said Bordenkircher.

Throughout the month of May, Henry County Hospital encourages community members to visit www.henrycountyhospital.org/Nurses-Day-Hospital-Week and submit a thank you note or testimonial of the care they have received at Henry County Hospital. You can also post a photo or message with #HCHStrong to share your appreciation on social media. Be sure to mention @HenryCountyHospitalInc in your post.

–PRESS RELEASE