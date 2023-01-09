NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL CONCERT: 19-Year-Old Self-Taught Piano Player Shares His Talents To Help Others

ELTON IS IN THE BUILDING…Quinn Mitchell, donning an Elton John costume, and Heidi Paxton share a few songs with the audience. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Saturday, January 7, the Fayette School was rocking with tunes performed by Quinn Mitchell and Heidi Paxton.

The benefit concert featured the duo performing various selections by Elton John with a few other artists' cover songs sprinkled in.