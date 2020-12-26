Nature Fresh Farms Spreads Holiday Cheer With Their 2020 Holiday Giveaway

Leamington, ON (December 24, 2020) — Nature Fresh Farms continues to give back to their community this holiday season through their various fundraisers and donations.

On December 23“, as part of their Holiday Giveaway initiative, Nature Fresh Farms distributed gift baskets to a total of 44 families in need: 34 in Windsor/Essex and 10 families in Fulton County Ohio, providing each of them with $200 in groceries and a $500 gift card. This has been the fourth consecutive year Nature Fresh Farms has carried out their company Holiday Giveaway.

In addition to the Giveaway, the cross-company food drive took place over a two-week period where South Essex Fabricating, Sunens, and Nature Fresh Farms employee donations led to a total of 2,279 dry goods collected.

The three companies brought the non-perishable food items to the local Salvation Army in Leamington with Nature Fresh Farms Ohio donating to The Open Door in Delta, Ohio, and the Nature Fresh Farms Laredo team donating to the South Texas Food Bank. Both initiatives were extremely successful providing families with some much needed cheer this season.

“There have been difficult times had by all this year so we weren’t sure how much our teams would be able to raise for our holiday programs,” shared Vice President of Nature Fresh Farms, John Ketler.

“Once again, the incredible generosity and kindness of the members at Nature Fresh Farms, Sunens, and South Essex Fabricating continues to surprise us. They have so much love for their community and it is truly inspiring to see how everyone is so eager to give back to people in need in such a meaningful way.”