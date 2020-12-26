Sheila Walker

Sheila (Hall) Walker passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Brandon, South Dakota. She was a 1954 graduate of Bryan High School.

She is survived by her husband, Tom, four children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandsons. She is also survived by her sisters, Thelma Taylor and Ann Hummel of Bryan; also sister-in-law, Carol Walker; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donate to a local hospice, multiple sclerosis society or a favorite charity of choice.

There will be a family memorial at a later date.