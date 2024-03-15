Neil Miller (1952 – 2024)

FAYETTE – Neil Edward Miller, age 71 of Fayette, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Residence in Sylvania.

He was born in Montpelier on August 10, 1952, to Lowell J. and Dorothy A. (Beck) Miller.

Neil attended and graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School in 1971. He worked at the former TRW in Fayette for 42 years.

Neil loved anything that dealt with Fayette High School athletics. He could always be seen cheering them on, even after his kids were out of school.

Neil, himself, played basketball and baseball while in school and was also an avid bowler. He loved being outside and would often be seen meticulously taking care of his yard or tinkering around the house.

He loved his grandkids and dog very much. Helping his dad on their farm was another love of his life.

He would often complete the next day’s chores early so he could sleep in the next morning. All in all, Neil was a simple man and a very independent person.

Surviving Neil are his mother, Dorothy Miller; significant other, Darlene Mason; children, Nichole (Bryan) Hiles, Cory (Chassity) Adams, Toby Adams, Brandy (Joe) Jarvis, William Schmitt, and Joseph (Shae) Schmitt; grandchildren, Angel, Faith, Layne, Ian, and Hayden Dawn Adams, Nikolas (Mireya) and Kabrina Houston, Amelia and Donavan Hiles, McKenzie (Josh) Czajkowski, Kylie (Trevor Warton), Landon, and Mason Schmitt, and Ryiah Hoffer; 10 great-grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; brothers, Mark (Amy), Larry, and Brian (Billie Jean) Miller; and a sister, Luan (Dave) Rochefort. He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell; and a brother, David Miller.

Visitation for Neil will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Erich Christman, officiating. Cremation will follow. Inurnment of his remains will take place in Pettisville Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Neil’s memory may be given to the family for future designation.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette has been entrusted with arrangements.