Nell Hornbrook (1933-2020)

Nell Hornbrook, age 86, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana. She was born on Oct. 10, 1933, in Montpelier, Ohio.

Nell graduated from Montpelier High School. Nell married Theodore R. “Ted” Hornbrook on Sept. 1, 1956, in Montpelier, Ohio. He preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 2006. Nell and Ted were lifetime farmers. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include two sons, Greg Hornbrook and Mike (Paula) Hornbrook, both of Orland, Indiana; two granddaughters, Deidre (Travis) Mann of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Heather Hornbrook of Orland, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Memphis Mann and Monroe Mann; and two sisters, Thelma (Pete) Stambaugh of Montpelier, Ohio, and Mary Ann (Thurman) Morrison of Fitzgerald, Georgia.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy (Jenkins) Moody; three children, Susan Marie, Robert and Roxanne; and two brothers, A.J. Moody and Andy Moody.

Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana. Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana, 260-495-2915.