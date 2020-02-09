Russell O’Brien (1932-2020)

Russell E. O’Brien, age 87, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at CHP – Defiance Are Inpatient Hospice. Prior to his retirement he had been a truck driver.

Russell was born in Grove City, Illinois on June 8, 1932, the son of Jesse and Irene (Buzzard) O’Brien. On January 5, 1952, he married Wanda Havens, and she survives.

Russell was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the Wauseon American Legion Post and the Wauseon VFW Post. Russell was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed going to the Indianapolis 500.

Surviving besides his wife, Wanda, are three daughters, Renee Wyse of Wauseon, Camilla (Jeff) Boone of Toledo, Cathy (David) Beck of Wauseon; two sons, David (Tami) O’Brien of Bowling Green, Keith (Jerri) O’Brien of Wauseon; 19 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Lois Tester of Wauseon and Shirley Baldwin of Lyons. His most recent great-granddaughter, Willow Opal Wyse, was born the same day that he died.

He was preceded in death by both parents, one son, Kevin O’Brien; four sisters, Wanda, Janet, Nina and Nancy, and two brothers, Kenneth and Marvin.

Visitation for Russell will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Brad Faler, officiating. Following the service, Military Rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard. A meal will follow at the VFW Hall in Wauseon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.