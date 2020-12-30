Nels Larson (1958-2020)

Nels C Larson, age 62, of Addison Michigan, previously of Edon and Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 20, at home, after a long-term illness, surrounded by his family. Nels had a kind soul, fun spirit, enjoyed his Harleys and the outdoors.

Nels was born on Jan. 15, 1958, to Mary and Elmer Larson, who preceded him in death. Nels did not have siblings but he took on the role of brother to the dear friends who treated him as such and that bond gained Nels an entire family that loved him dearly.

Nels was welcomed and loved by the Johnson family as one of their own. Nels loved spending time with his “brothers,’’ John, Doug and Jeff.

Whether it was archery/gun shoots or hunting with John, world hunting travels with Doug or hunting and spending time with Jeff, Nels loved spending time with each of them. They truly became his brothers over the past 40 years and he was forever grateful for their friendship and respect.

Nels worked as an engineer for TRW in Fayette, was a member of Williams County Conservation League and Stryker Sportsmen Club.

He is survived by his very dear and close friends aka family: Tom (Sandy) Johnson of Defiance; “brothers,” John (Helen) Johnson of Bryan, Doug (Shell) Johnson of DeGraff, Jeff (Tammi) Johnson of Bryan; godchildren, Brad (Heather) Johnson of Bryan, Jennifer (Jason) Marvin of Pioneer; “nephew,” Joseph (Kristen) Johnson of DeGraff; “great-nieces,” Ashton, Hailey, Emily; and “great-nephews,” Cameron and Jameson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date to ensure all friends and family can attend.