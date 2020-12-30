Randall Stuckey (1952-2020)

Randall Jay Stuckey, 68, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away on December 29, 2020, at Defiance Hospice, after a 2-month battle with cancer. Randy was born November 7, 1952, to the late Orville & Sadie Heishman Stuckey, of Archbold, Ohio.

Randy, as he was known to all, grew up on the family farm and eventually lived & farmed there the rest of his life. Randy gave his life to Christ at an early age and served Christ in many different ways. He was a lifelong member of the Lockport Mennonite Church of Stryker, OH.

After graduating from Archbold High School in 1970, he attended Hesston Junior College, Hesston, Kansas, where he continued using his talent singing in the Hesston College Choir. He would go on to sing in many more groups, mostly gospel music-oriented quartets, throughout his life as he would bring praise to His Lord & Savior through the gift of music. The most well-known in the community was The Good News Quartet.

Randy enjoyed touring with this group and the relationships he built with other members of the group as they sang and performed for many churches in Ohio and the greater Midwest region.

Given his belief that the Gospel of Christ meant being a servant to others in need, Randy volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) which responded to natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods around the U.S. Randy served many years as a local coordinator and representative for MDS as he arranged for volunteers from the area to serve in stricken regions.

After a year at Hesston College, he volunteered with the Mennonite Board of Missions, Elkhart, IN, and was placed on an agricultural development farm in Northern Ghana for two years. It was there that he made lifelong friends, both Ghanaian and other Mennonite volunteers.

He traveled back to Ghana in recent years and was gratified to see some of the positive results of his work there still living on to this day from the start almost 50 years earlier. When Randy returned from Ghana in 1975, he began farming with his father and eventually farmed the family farm until his death.

Randy leaves a surviving sister, Jane Stuckey, of Archbold; brother, Terry (Mary Ann Miller) Stuckey, of Goshen, Indiana; niece, Leah Elizabeth Stuckey, nephew, Matthew Stuckey, grand niece, Rory Ann, and grand nephew, Sullivan Graham, along with many special cousins.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased in death by his sister-in-law, Anne Stuckey.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a graveside, private family burial with a larger, public celebration service of his life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Services, Mennonite Central Committee or donors choice.

