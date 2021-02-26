Nelson “Nellie” Rupp (1938-2021)

Our beloved Nelson “Nellie” Edward Rupp, 82, of Pioneer, OH, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on February 23, 2021. Nellie was born on August 7, 1938 in Pioneer the son of Henry and Margaret (Throne) Rupp. On October 18, 1959 he married Lois J. Moomaw and they began their love story of 61 years.

Nellie honorably served in the U.S. Army, spending six months in active duty during peace time and six years in the Army Reserves. Following his time in the military, he was employed at Castle Coach, was a self-employed contractor for 10 years, worked alongside his brother-in-law, Eldon Moomaw, owning and operating St. Joe Storage and Drying Grain Elevator for 36 years and was also a life long farmer in Madison Township.

Nellie attended Pioneer United Methodist Church for 30 years, where he was a youth pastor and lay leader. He also attended Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, MI. Nellie had such a loving heart for kids and his Jesus and showed unconditional love to everyone he came into contact with.

Nellie loved life and people and showed that in many ways. He loved music and enjoyed singing in the St. Joe Singers, a group which he was a part of for 8 years alongside his wife, Lois who played piano for them. As a couple, he and Lois loved fishing in Canada for over 26 years.

Nellie is survived by his loving wife, Lois Rupp; two sons, Carl (Peggy) Rupp of Montpelier and Gene (Joan) Rupp of Defiance; six grandchildren, Michael Rupp, Andrea (Xok) Vilaychith, Nicholas Rupp, Genny Rupp, Jessie Rupp and Margaret “Maggie” Rupp; three great grandchildren, Sawan and Chayton Vilaychith and Alexandria Rupp; an uncle, Denver (Ruth) Rupp of Pioneer; niece Cristy Craig of Plymouth, Michigan; and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronnie W. Rupp; brother-in-law, Eldon Moomaw; and two nieces, Connie Luce and Cathy Martin.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, MI. A funeral service will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the church with Reverend Stephen Smith to officiate. Those wishing to attend services are encouraged to abide by the CDC recommended guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing. Nellie will be laid to rest in a graveside service on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, OH with military honors being presented by the Pioneer Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lake View United Brethren Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.