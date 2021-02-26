Louis Herzog, Sr. (1932-2021)

Louis J. Herzog, Sr., 88, of Fayette, passed away February 23, 2021. He was born on August 13, 1932 in Lincoln Park, MI to William and Elizabeth (Stevens) Herzog, Sr. Louie honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Louie worked on the railroad in Montpelier for 17 years and also at UPS for 22 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Louie was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda A. (Head) Herzog; children, Lois (Bob) Grace, Louis Herzog, Jr., Tanya (Craig) White, Debbie (Mo) Nester, Mark (Tersa) Herzog and John (Debra) Herzog; several grand and great grandchildren; step children, Stacey Kraft, Ryan (Jilian) Head and Jason Head; brother, William (Mary Ellen) Herzog; and in laws, Merle and Marcille Suntken.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Herzog and 12 siblings.

Louie will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the charity of the donor's choice.