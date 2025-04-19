Ohio State Parks Foundation Names Dr. Marcia Sloan Latta As New Chair

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio State Parks Foundation (OSPF) named Dr. Marcia Sloan Latta as chair, effective the end of March. Dr. Latta is a founding member having served since its creation in 2021. She succeeds Bob Taft, former Ohio Governor (1999-2007).

“In the past few years, the Ohio State Parks Foundation has accomplished many impactful projects to enhance how Ohioans enjoy our parks, including new nature centers, inclusive playgrounds, accessible kayak launches and Storybook Trails.”

“Dr. Marcia Sloan Latta played a leading role as a board member in many of these projects, and I am delighted she has agreed to chair the Foundation for the next two years,” Taft said.

“Marcia is an able, experienced fundraising professional and a widely respected community leader in northwestern Ohio. I am looking forward to working with Marcia in the years ahead as I continue my service on the board.”

“I know that under her leadership, the Ohio State Parks Foundation will rise to even greater achievements to make our parks the best in the nation.”

Latta has an extensive background of four decades in higher education and philanthropic leadership, having served in executive positions at three universities and as CEO of a hospital foundation; she now consults in the areas of philanthropic giving and board governance.

Latta’s current and prior board service includes the Bowling Green Community Foundation where she was the founding president, the F&M Bank where she chairs the governance committee, the Toledo Zoo, and Historic Sauder Village, among other organizations.

“I’m honored to serve as the new chair for the OSPF, and am excited to carry through with the visionary direction that Governor Taft has set for the organization.”

“I look forward to working with our outstanding group of trustees on the OSPF board to continue to make our 76 state parks even more wonderful places for all Ohioans and our state’s visitors to enjoy,” said Dr. Latta.

“Marcia has been a strong supporter of protecting and conserving Ohio’s natural wonders for many years and has contributed to many projects at our state parks as a founding member of the Ohio State Parks Foundation,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.

“I look forward to working alongside Marcia and the foundation as we provide visitors unforgettable experiences at Ohio State Parks.”