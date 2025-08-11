Never Let Go Ministries Hands Out Hope & Gifts At Stryker JDC

PRESS RELEASE – Never Let Go Ministries, Victor & Mary Juarez went Thursday, August 7 to the Juvenile Detention Center in Stryker to speak to the youth incarcerated there. Vann Ridgway attended with them to share a part of his story also.

The youth heard two different stories of how alcohol and drugs can take them down a very dark path. They heard about Mary’s son, Marjoe Gineman, who lost his life in 2010 to a prescription drug overdose, and they heard part of Vann’s story telling of his struggles in life, and the effects of his choices, and how those choices altered his entire life.

He did great speaking to the youth and gave them a lot to think about. They were all very engaged and respectful. Victor, Mary and Vann spent nearly three hours with the youth. They were grateful for the opportunity.

Door prizes of NLG blankets, t-shirts, and Jesus Calling for Kids, were passed out to several winners. The youth picked up a lot of literature to read, involving alcohol and drug use, along with NLG bracelets, pens, frisbees, and more. NLG also had stress less bags to hand out from Miss Edgerton, Felicity Thiel.

Pictured are: Treya Brown, teacher at JDC, Vann Ridgway, Mary and Victor Juarez, and Ashley Rice, teacher at JDC.