Viola Burnham (1933 – 2025)

Viola A. Burnham, age 92, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.

Viola was born on May 7, 1933, in Bridgewater, South Dakota, the daughter of the late John S. and Anna (Hofer) Tschetter. She grew up in Bridgewater and was a 1950 graduate of Bridgewater High School.

On April 10, 1955, Viola married the love of her life, Norell R. Burnham. Together, they shared 65 devoted years of marriage until Norell’s passing on September 9, 2020.

Viola taught students from 1st-8th grade in a one room schoolhouse in Wecota, South Dakota for three years. Norell and Viola later moved to Pontiac, Michigan and Fayette, Ohio. Viola worked at Fayette Tubular for 35 years, a testament to her dedication and strong work ethic.

She found great joy in the simple pleasures of life—spending time outdoors, watching birds, and tending to her sunflowers.

She especially cherished spending time at the West Unity Senior Center, visiting with friends and playing Bingo. Viola will be remembered for her quiet strength, unwavering love for her family, and the beauty she found in life’s simplest moments.

She is survived by her four children: Terrence (Teresa) Burnham of West Unity, Ohio; Barbara Burnham of Montpelier, Ohio; Mary Jo “Jody” Cole of Alvordton, Ohio, and Bonnie (Bob) Saneda of West Unity, Ohio; four grandchildren, Trina (Frank) Ybarra, Trent (Samantha) Burnham, Brandon (Alicia) Litchfield, and Mitchell (Alisa) Litchfield; and nine great-grandchildren: Caiden (Amber) Miller, Gavin (Star Sommers) Stambaugh, Elijah Litchfield, Autumn Litchfield, Jayden Fields, Braiden Burnham, Paityn Burnham, Kaitlynn Burnham, and Tatum Burnham; brother, Donald Tschetter; sister, Rose (Edwin) Johnson; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Tschetter.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Elizabeth Tschetter; husband, Norell Burnham; son-in-law, Robert “Bob” Cole; grandson, Travis Burnham; infant granddaughter; and five brothers: Irvin, Alvin, Robert, Richard, John Jr. Tschetter; sister, Elsie Bradley.

Visitation for Viola will be held on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 N. Liberty Street, West Unity. A service celebrating her life will immediately begin at 12:00 noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Dr. Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Interment will take place at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alvordton Fire Department or West Unity Senior Center. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com