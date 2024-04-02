Gayle Schaffner (1950 – 2024)

(Graduate Of Fayette High School)

Gayle Gene Schaffner, age 73, of Fayette, passed away with is family by his side at St Vincent’s Mercy Medical center on April 1, 2024.

He was born on December 15, 1950 in Morenci, Michigan to the late John G. Schaffner and Janet (Rollins) Schaffner.

Gayle would graduate from Fayette High School and later attend Bowling Green State University; where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

He served as shop teacher at Wauseon High School for a few years before the desire of being a full-time farmer pulled him away. Gayle would enjoy many years farming with his brothers and raising hogs.

Before retiring he served as a supervisor at several automotive industries. On June 16, 2000, he married Diana Krauss and together shared 23 loving years together.

Gayle enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking, golf and cheering on his OSU Buckeyes. He also was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Josh (Samantha) Schaffner, Jasen (Tiffany) Schaffner, Daniel (Cindy) Furko, Matthew Furko and Butch Wentz; sisters, Sharon Hartzell and Jan “Susie” (Dave) Sheely; grandchildren, Felicity, Maddox, Trenton and William Schaffner, Jordan (Santana) Villarreal, Mateo Espinoza, Jada Furko and Jaxsen Wentz.

In addition to his parents, Gayle was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen and Jon Schaffner and grandson, Tristen Schaffner.

Friends may visit from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Gayle’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 5, 2024, also at the funeral home. Pastor Chuck Whitmire will be officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515 to support Ethnos360 and LifeWise Academies around the area.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.