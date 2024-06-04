Never Let Go Ministries Visits Serenity Haven Near Fayette

Never Let Go Ministries recently presented their “Never Let Go” witness to the women in recovery at Serenity Haven, (Recovery Services of NW Ohio) in Fayette.

The women were grateful to hear the story and thanked them for coming to share the story that impacted them.

NLG had door prizes of NLG t-shirts, and all of the women received a Jesus Calling devotional. Annette Williams went with Victor and Mary to help set up and to share a little of her own personal story with the women.

Pictured are from left to right: Annette Williams, Mary & Victor Juarez, founders of NLG, and Tabitha Kersten, Assistant Director. Never Let Go Ministries is planning on hosting their 14th annual Cruise-In and 4th Fall Fest a month earlier this year.

It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14th, 10:00 – 2:00 at the Edgerton Village Hall grounds, 324 North Michigan Ave. Edgerton, Ohio, as last year. SAVE THE DATE!! More details will follow.