Pettisville Graduate Wins Award For FFA Agriscience Project

Ella Richer, 2024 Pettisville High School graduate has been selected by the Ohio Water Environment Association as the 2024 Ohio Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP) state winner for her FFA agriscience research project titled, “The Effect of Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi (AMF) on Secale cereale Biomass Production and Runoff Phosphates”.

The goal of Ella’s project was to determine if using AMF with rye would decrease phosphate runoff while increasing above ground biomass of the rye.

She has been invited to attend the Water Environment Federation national Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition at the Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado, June 20-23, 2024. Ella is the daughter of Chris and Julia Richer.

Ella originally was selected as a 2024 regional winner of the Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP) at the Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair (NWOSEF) in February at Northwest State Community College and submitted her research in April for the Ohio SJWP competition.

This is the second consecutive year that a project from NWOSEF was selected as the Ohio finalist for the national SJWP competition.