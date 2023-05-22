NSCC Commencement Ceremony Recognizes 225 Graduates

2023 GRADUATION … NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez speaks to those in attendance at Founder’s Hall in Archbold for the 2023 Commencement Ceremony. (PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College celebrated the 2023 graduating class at its spring Commencement Ceremony this past weekend, held at Founder’s Hall in Archbold.

The ceremony recognized 225 graduates who completed an Associate degree or certificate program with the College during fall, spring or summer term, comprising a total of 238 awards (189 associate degrees and 49 short-term certificates).

Three students graduated with associate degrees via College Credit Plus, before they officially graduate from high school. Lana Snider, NSCC Vice President of Enrollment Management & Student Affairs, noted that 79% of the graduating class lives in the six county service area of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.

Snider also noted the students earning various honor society awards – 20 graduates are Phi Theta Kappa, four graduates are Alpha Delta Nu (nursing), and one graduate is Kappa Beta Delta (business).

Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC President, applauded the graduates, noting: “Student by student, family by family, community by community, we will help northwest Ohio maintain a high quality of life and remain a great place to live and work.” Hernandez then invited Silas Smith to the podium to accept the President’s Outstanding Student Award.

Dr. Michael Thomson delivered the keynote address to the audience. Thomson graduated with a Ph. D. in Political Science from the University of Kentucky.

A first-generation college student himself, Thomson was the 7th President of Northwest State Community College. Dr. Thomson’s message was one of hope, encouraging service above self.

He noted, “I discovered these simple lessons are a great way to live: -Leave every place better than you find it, -Help those in need with no thought of a reward, -Invest in the potential of others.”

Jacob Pollard was selected to be the Student Speaker of Commencement. Pollard began his journey in the NSCC business program after the death of his mother and the start of COVID in spring 2020.

Despite technically being a high school sophomore, Pollard was enrolled as a full-time college student and worked as a supervisor and mentor at PC Workshop in Paulding – a center for adults with developmental disabilities.

Pollard is an honored member of TRIO, Kappa Beta Delta, and Phi Theta Kappa. In his remarks, Pollard said “I hope that your life will become more and more rich with knowledge and all kinds of insight.

That you have a future full of hope and peace. That you remember that you are never too broke, too alone, or too old to set another goal, dream a new dream, or fulfill a new purpose.”

As part of the graduate listing at the conclusion of the event, NSCC recognized its 17 Award of Merit recipients. For over 25 years, Northwest State has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements.

Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State.

NSCC Distinguished Faculty were also recognized: Marianna Doolittle (full-time faculty) and Chelsie Ebaugh (part-time faculty). Those interested in viewing the Commencement ceremony on-demand are invited to go to https://northweststate.edu/commencement.