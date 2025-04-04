NLG Ministries Shares Story With “Open Hands & Caring Hearts”

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SHARING THEIR MESSAGE … On Monday, March 24, Victor and Mary Juarez of Never Let Go Ministries went to the New Life Worship Center in Bryan, Ohio, to give their presentation. Cheryl Sanders, director of “Open Hands Caring Hearts” food pantry, invited them to come and share their story again. Victor and Mary said it was a blessing to be there, and to speak to so many people. They were truly welcomed with “Open Hands and Caring Hearts.” The team there does an amazing job giving food to people in need. It is amazing to see the hard work they put into it, and the benefits that it gives to our community. The food pantry is open every Monday except holidays. For more information on their services, people can call 419-636- 5036. Pictured are from left to right: Victor Juarez- Never Let Go, Cheryl Sanders- Director of Open Hands Caring Hearts, Chrystal Osburn, Mary Juarez-NLG, and Jamie Collins.