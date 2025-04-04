Henry County Grand Jury Returns 16 Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – Gwen Howe-Gebers, Henry County Prosecuting Attorney, announces the following individuals who were indicted by the Henry County Grand Jury on March 26, 2025:

-Joel Jensen, 60, Wauseon, Violating a Protection Order.

-Deana L. Ostrander, 43, Oakwood, Strangulation and Assault.

-Tony Fonseca, 59, Napoleon, Having Weapons While Under Disability and Domestic Violence.

-Victor Watson, 33, Sylvania, Having Weapons While Under Disability and Conspiracy.

Jared Foor, 45, Napoleon, Permitting Drug Abuse,with spec for forfeiture of property, Possession of Cocaine, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Obstructing Justice.

-Mark Galloway, Jr., Domestic Violence.

-Michael T. Webb, 40, Defiance, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, OVI, and Violation of Speed Limits.

-Jacob E. Olson, 33, Wauseon, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-Devin Cooksey, 23, Montpelier, Aggravated Possession of Drugs,

-Michael A. Thompson, 34, Wauseon, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs.

-James Jordan, 55, Wapakoneta, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs.

-Shawn Moorman, 47, Wapakoneta, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs.

-Bryce Dew, 42, Deshler, Aggravated Menacing, Obstructing Official Business, and Resisting Arrest.

-Raymond Shaw, 54, Eldon, MO, Operation in Willful and Wanton Disregard of the Safety or Persons or Property, Rules for Starting and Backing Vehicles, Driving in Marked Lanes or Continuous Lines of Traffic, Railroad Grade Crossing Device Vandalism.

-Joseph Schlosser, 26, Defiance, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Theft (2 counts), and Grand Theft.

-Christopher Borstelman, 38, Defiance, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (F3) and Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (F2).