No Charges To Be Filed In Fulton County After Killing Of Two Huskies

The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office has released a statement regarding the highly publicized killing of two Siberian Huskies. The prosecutor’s office press release reads as follows:

This office has recently received many inquiries regarding a November incident where two Siberian Huskies were shot, killed, and ultimately buried by a local farmer. The investigation that was conducted, which included statements from two eyewitnesses established that the two Huskies were shot and killed while they were actively attacking a calf on the farmer’s property. According to the statements provided, one Husky was biting the calf‘s neck, while the other was attempting to grab the calf‘s back legs. The farmer then buried the Huskies but did not undertake any efforts to notify their owners.

Because no charges have been filed, or will be filed by this office, and given the general interest that this case has generated, I believe that it is appropriate to explain the law that governs in these situations. Ohio Revised Code Section 955.28(A), reads, in pertinent part, as follow:

. . . a dog that chases, threatens, harasses, injures, or kills livestock, poultry, other domestic animal, or other animal, that is the property of another person, except a cat or another dog, can be killed at the time of that chasing, threatening, harassment, approaching, attempt, killing, or injury. If, in attempting to kill such a dog, a person wounds it, the person is not liable to prosecution under the penal laws that punish cruelty to animals.

The factual background shown by the investigation reveals that the Huskies were shot and killed in conformity with the terms of this statute since they were threatening, harassing, injuring, or attempting to kill the calf in question. Furthermore, Ohio Revised Code Section 955.28 does not contain any provision which would require someone who killed a dog that was found chasing, threatening, harassing, injuring, or attempting to kill livestock to advise the dog’s owner of the fact that his or her dog has been killed.

While it might be kind or neighborly for the person who killed dogs under circumstances such as these to try and advise the dogs’ owners of the fact that the dogs had been killed, nothing in the criminal law requires that the dogs’ Owners be notified about their deaths.

While there are other sections of the Revised Code which generally address the malicious killing or injuring of domestic animals, including dogs, and which discuss the procedures which apply when a person kills or injures an animal in conjunction with efforts to prevent the animal from trespassing or while driving the animal away item the premises, in the specific circumstances involved here, the terms of Ohio Revised Code Section 955.28(A) control.

While an individual’s attachment and affection for his or her dog is understandable and reflected by the high esteem in which dogs are held within our society, that does not change the fact that, under the circumstances of this case, the Ohio Revised Code clearly allows for an individual to protect his or her livestock from dogs that are in the process of trying to injure or kill that livestock.

Scott A. Haselman

Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney