Non-Profit Sauder Village Adds New Board Members

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village, Ohio’s largest living-history destination, is pleased to announce the addition of John Hoover and Ryan Miller as the newest members of its Board of Trustees.

John’s wealth of experience in marketing and retail and Ryan’s position in supply chain management and business operations will be great additions to Sauder Village’s Board.

“As Sauder Village meets new challenges and opportunities to continue our mission, we are fortunate to have these qualified business professionals share their time and talents as board members,” shared Kiersten F. Latham, President & CEO.

John is a consultant with Hoover Marketing Group, having spent much of his career at The Andersons in Maumee as Marketing & Business Development Director, Retail Group Marketing Director and served on the Foundation Advisory Board.

John is active in his community, serving on the board of Central Catholic High School, National Football Foundation, Luken T Boyle Campaign for Kindness, and the St Joseph Maumee Finance Council.

John shared, “I am very excited to serve on the Sauder Village board and work at continuing to preserve the earlier history and heritage of our past”.

Ryan was born and raised in Bryan, Ohio and serves as the Vice President – Supply Chain at Spangler Candy Company where he has worked for 15 years.

He and his wife Andrea have three sons – Miles (9), Riley (7) and Archie (3). Ryan is very active in the Bryan community as president of the Bryan Baseball Association, member of the Bryan Area Foundation, and youth coach for his sons’ baseball, football, and basketball teams.

“It is an honor to be a new member of the Sauder Village Board of Trustees. The Village is a historical treasure with an incredibly bright and exciting future, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

John and Ryan join a team of professionals from throughout the region who serve on the Sauder Village Board of Trustees including: Dan Anderson, Retired President of Retail, The Andersons, Inc.; Joan Aschliman; Andy Brodbeck, Retired Director of Development, Sauder Village; Debbie David, Retired President & CEO, Sauder Village; Ed Nofziger, Chairman Haas Door; Carolyn Sauder, Executive Director Emeritus, Sauder Village; Dan Sauder EVP New Markets & Engineering, Sauder Woodworking Co; Gary Smith, Back Bay Consulting; Dean Spangler, Retired Chairman, Spangler Candy Company; Jim Wyse, Economic Development Coordinator, Village of Archbold.

The mission of Sauder Village is to provide guests with experiences rich in history, hospitality, creativity, and fun.

In addition to being Ohio’s largest living-history village, the 235-acre Sauder Village complex also offers a complement of food, lodging, and retail services, making it an ideal destination for families, groups, small conferences, and special events.

All proceeds from these retail and hospitality areas, including admission revenue, memberships, donations from the public, and grants, contribute to the financial support needed for this 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information about Sauder Village, how to get involved, or opportunities to support this non-profit organization call 419.446.2541 or 800.590.9755. Information is also available online at www.saudervillage.org