Norell Burnham (1937-2020)

Norell R. Burnham, 83 years, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the emergency room at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan. Norell was born January 31, 1937, in Spencer, South Dakota, the son of the late Lloyd and Vesta (Doty) Burnham.

He married Viola Tschetter on April 10, 1955, in Bridgewater, South Dakota and she survives. Norell was a foreman at Fayette Tubular for 33 years. He was a volunteer at the Alvordton Fire Department for 35 years. In his free time, Norell enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting and fishing. He especially cherished his time spent with his family.

Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Viola Burnham of Alvordton, Ohio; son, Terrence (Teresa) Burnham of West Unity, Ohio; three daughters, Barbara Burnham of West Unity, Ohio, Mary Jo (Jody) Cole of Long Island, New York and Bonnie (Bob) Saneda of West Unity, Ohio; four grandchildren, Trina (Frank) Yabarra of West Unity, Ohio, Trent (Samantha) Burnham of Stryker, Ohio, Brandon (Alicia) Litchfield of West Unity, Ohio and Mitchell Litchfield of Bryan, Ohio; nine great-grandchildren, Caiden Miller, Gavin Stambaugh, Elijah Litchfield, Autumn Litchfield, Jayden Fields, Braiden Burnham, Paityn Burnham, Kaitlynn Burnham and Tatum Burnham; two brothers, Robert (Goldie) Burnham and Dennis Burnham.

Norell was preceded in death by grandson, Travis Burnham; infant granddaughter; four sisters, Frances Goodman, Delphia Stuby, Bonnie Jones and Janell Tarrell; two brothers, Daniel Burnham and Tom Burnham.

Visitation for Norell R. Burnham will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 11:00 -1:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Private family services will be held. Public committal services will be held Tuesday at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family ask those attending services to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

The family asks those remembering Norell to make memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor, 1600 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104 or the Alvordton Fire Department.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com