Moine Allgire (1941-2020)

Moine L. Allgire, 79, of Montpelier, passed away on September 9, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 15, 1941 in Fayette Township, MI to Wilson and Fola (Wasnich) Allgire. Moine graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1959 and graduated from Hillsdale College in 1972 with a Bachelor’s Degree in History. He honorably served his country in the United State Navy for ten years as an E6 Aviation ordinance during Vietnam.

Moine retired from Tomco Plastics in Bryan in 2006 after five years of employment. Prior to working there, he was employed at Kustom Fit of Ohio in Pioneer for 18 years. He was a member of the Pioneer American Legion and V.F.W. and also a member of the Eagles in Bryan.

Moine is survived by his two children, Cynthia Kay Cone of Hawthorne, FL and Jason E. Allgire of Lancaster, PA; one grandchild and one great grandchild; and two brothers, Leo Allgire and Relmond Allgire of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Moine will be laid to rest at Woodbridge Cemetery in rural Camden, MI on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Family & friends welcome. Casual attire and long beards encouraged. Graveside military rites will be presented by the Pioneer Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.