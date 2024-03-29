North Central Elementary Recognizes March Students Of The Month

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTEREAGLE HEROES … North Central Elementary School recently recognized the March 2024 “Students of the Month-Eagle Heroes”. Each student was selected as for “STEPPING UP”. Front Row, Left to Right: Deklan Berfield, Madelynn Church, Kaysen Borton, Elliott Ranoni, Kaydence Wagner. Middle Row, Left to Right: Jayce Rummel, Iker Martin, Callie Moreland, Camila Valadez, Brandi Massey. Back Row, Left to Right: Paizlee Zimmerman, Shelby Sines, Allyson Wells, Alexis Baker, Dayne Fidler.