North Central Schools To Hold Pre-Kindergarten & Kindergarten Registration

North Central Schools’ pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year is a call-in procedure.

If your child will be five years old on or before September 30, 2022, and you intend to enroll them in pre-kindergarten or kindergarten, please call 419-737-2293 between February 1 and February 28, 2022 between the hours of 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. to register your child and make an appointment for the Pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten Clinic.

Your child is required by State law to be screened at the clinic before they can enter school in August. You will be asked to give your child’s name, birth date, parents’ name and address, telephone number, and preschool information (if applicable).

Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Clinic will be held Wednesday, April 27th and Thursday, April 28th at North Central Elementary School.

You will need to bring the following information to the clinic appointment: child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and custody document (if applicable). These are all state requirements for school enrollment. Parents are also required to attend the clinic with their child.

The screening staff will include the kindergarten teachers, school nurse, speech and hearing therapist, school counselor, and principal. Prospective students will be participating in the state mandated kindergarten screening as a part of the assessment.

We ask that everyone intending to send their child to pre-kindergarten or kindergarten, call in to register and make an appointment. We base how many sections of pre-kindergarten and kindergarten we will have for the school year from the number of students we receive at this screening.

At the conclusion of the screening, your child’s screening results will be reviewed by the staff. Classroom placement will be determined at this time and the school will notify you regarding your child’s classroom placement for the 2022-2023 school year.

Those who do not attend the April clinic may have to wait until after school starts next year to have their child go through the screening.

It is much easier for everyone involved if parents register and bring their child to the April clinic.

North Central also intends to once again house a preschool unit which will be operated by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

The preschool is for students ages 3-5. Please contact the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center at 567-444-4800 for more information regarding the preschool.

If you have any questions regarding pre-kindergarten and/or kindergarten screening clinic, please contact the elementary office at 419-737-2293.