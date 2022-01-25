St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Participate In “Keep Christ In Christmas” Poster Contest

Facebook

St. Mary School had 21 students participate in the Knights of Columbus “Keep Christ in Christmas” Poster Contest.

In the various age groups, these students took top honors at the local level judging. All first place winners will advance to the state level for judging.

Age 5-7 = Cataleya Perez-1st; Ethan Cape-2nd; Age 8-10 = Rosa Blalock-1st; Brycen Cape-2nd; Age 11-14 = Aaliyah Spangler-1st; Abby Juhasz-2nd

