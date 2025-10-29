North Central Teacher John Shell Nominated For Prestigious National Citizenship Education Award

PRESS RELEASE – North Central Local Schools is proud to announce that John Shell, a dedicated educator at North Central, has been nominated for the 2025–2026 Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.

This national recognition honors teachers who go above and beyond in promoting citizenship, patriotism, and civic responsibility among their students.

The Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award, presented annually by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW), recognizes exceptional educators who inspire respect for American traditions, instill civic pride, and encourage students to actively engage in their communities.

Mr. Shell’s nomination reflects his tireless commitment to helping students understand the importance of civic engagement and their role in shaping the future of our nation. Through his classroom instruction, leadership, and involvement in community activities, he has made a lasting impact on the lives of his students and colleagues alike.

“John Shell exemplifies what it means to be an educator who teaches not only academic content but also the values that strengthen our democracy,” said Mrs Hasselbusch, [Principal of North Central Local Schools].

“We are incredibly proud of his dedication and the example he sets for our students and community.”

The VFW’s Citizenship Education Teacher Award program recognizes educators at the local, district, state, and national levels.

Winners at the national level receive a national citation, a commemorative plaque, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the VFW National Convention.

North Central Local Schools congratulates Mr. Shell on this well-deserved nomination and thanks him for his continued service to students, the school, and the community.