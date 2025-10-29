Douglas “Doug” Eicher (1950 – 2025)

(1968 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Douglas “Doug” Wayne Eicher, age 75, of Delta, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Center in Sylvania, surrounded by his loving family on a beautiful fall morning, October 28, 2025.

He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on July 5, 1950, to the late Donald C. Eicher and Phyllis J. (Aumend) Eicher. Doug attended the Pike-Delta-York School System and graduated with the Class of 1968. He continued his education at Owens Community College, where he earned an Associate’s Degree in business.

Doug began his career working at his family’s grocery store, Family County Pride, alongside his father, where Don’s brother, Joe, also worked as a meat cutter.

He furthered his career at various grocery stores over the years, including Walt Churchhill’s Market, Community Market and Meijer.

On February 11, 1977, Doug married the love of his life, Candyce Snyder. After moving to Delaware for Candy’s job for a couple of years, they decided to move back to Delta and continue their lives closer to home.

Doug and Candy have always been involved in churches in their communities, most recently attending Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon.

Everyone knows that Doug loved attending ALL of Delta’s sporting events to support ANY of the Delta Panthers. In June 2025, he was named “Delta Panther’s #1 Panther Fan”.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Candyce; three daughters, Katie Eicher of Delta, Holly (Andrew) Wright of El Paso, Texas, and Mandy (Derek) Atwater of Oak Harbor, Ohio; two grandchildren, Anthony and Andrea Serna both of Delta; his sister, Karen (Dave) Arnos of Stryker, OH; brother, Bruce (Joan) Eicher of Carmel, IN; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, October 31, 2025, at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, where a memorial service celebrating Doug’s life will begin in the church sanctuary at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are encouraged to consider memorial contributions to the family, care of Candy Eicher for a charitable cause to be decided later by his family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.