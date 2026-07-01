Northwest Ohio CPA Firm Shultz Huber & Associates Acquires Stroh Johnson

Shultz Huber & Associates, a certified public accounting firm with locations throughout northwest Ohio, has recently expanded. On July 1, 2026, SH&A acquired Stroh, Johnson & Company, LLP, with offices in Lima, Minster and Wapakoneta.

Stroh, Johnson & Company was founded in 1979 and specializes in accounting, auditing and tax services.

The company’s team members continue to serve clients as part of the Shultz Huber team, and SJC’s three offices are now operating under the Shultz Huber & Associates name.

“Stroh, Johnson & Company has always aimed to serve our clients as a true partner, offering honest guidance and customized solutions. Shultz Huber & Associates’ values and mission align with our own, making this an excellent opportunity for sustainable, long-term growth for our clients and our team,” said Stephanie Shutt-Steinke, partner at Stroh, Johnson & Company.

“Stroh Johnson’s team, locations and expertise are a great fit for us,” said Tyson Stuckey, managing partner at Shultz Huber & Associates.

“This addition will allow us to serve SJC’s existing client base with a wider range of services, while strengthening the team available for all of our clients.”

Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting CPA firm specializing in assisting businesses and their owners plan for their future and achieve their goals in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment.

Offices are located in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, Lima, Minster, St. Marys, Van Wert and Wapakoneta, Ohio.