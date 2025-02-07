Jessanna “Jessie” San Pedro (1945 – 2025)

Jessanna Rosemary “Jessie” San Pedro, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2025 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. She was born on Valentine’s Day in 1945 in Tecumseh, Michigan to Gilbert and Norma (Black) McKinney.

After graduation Jessie moved out west where she met and wed Robert San Pedro and had two daughters. They were married for 16 years until Robert’s passing 1982.

Jessie moved back home in 1998, she began working at Lear and retired in 2010. She enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family and spending time with friends.

Jessie loved butterflies and hummingbirds. Her giving, caring and nurturing soul could be felt by not only her family but by her friends and she will be remembered for those beautiful ways.

Jessanna is survived by her children, Cynthia San Pedro and Annette (David) Sierra; grandchildren, Christina (Caleb) and Cassandra (Nate); great-grandchildren, Rose, Gabriel and Koreena; sister, Kathy (Lance) Pentland; brother, Bruce McKinney; sister-in-law, Reynolda McKinney; many nieces, nephews and her dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert San Pedro; brothers, Gilbert (Gayle) McKinney, Daryl McKinney and Mervin (Ann) McKinney.

At Jessie’s request, there will be no formal services. Her family will have a private gathering at a later date.

